New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Could The Mets Sign Trevor Bauer?
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 37s
How much money will it take the Mets to sign Trevor Bauer? You and I can speculate as it is assumed Steve Cohen will have the money to bring the free agent and NL Cy Young Award frontrunner to Cit
Tweets
-
Happy birthday to the man with the best mustache in the game, @KeithHernandez. 🥳Official Team Account
-
You own this Mets jersey: horrific poorly fonted “Glavin” https://t.co/EcP3vxoVxyBlogger / Podcaster
-
A rooting guide for Mets fans looking to pick a team in the World Series: Rays or Dodgers? https://t.co/v4N7vYMnegTV / Radio Network
-
#OTD in 2015, Daniel Murphy homered in his fifth consecutive postseason game, tying the major league record set by Carlos Beltrán in 2004. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
With the World Series starting tonight, there’s no wrong team to root for on the field, but the Mets should clearly aim to be more like the Dodgers than the Rays once Steve Cohen takes over. https://t.co/zChU4RrhUiBlogger / Podcaster
-
It all comes down to this tonight! The 2020 #WorldSeries ! Who do you think will win the title the @Dodgers or @RaysBaseball? RT this if you are rooting for the Dodgers Like if you are rooting for the Rays!Minors
- More Mets Tweets