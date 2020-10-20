New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Watching the Rays and Dodgers in the World Series through a Mets lens
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
The Rays and Dodgers were great in the shortened 2020 season, but there’s a stark difference in how the teams got here.
Tweets
-
Happy birthday to the man with the best mustache in the game, @KeithHernandez. 🥳Official Team Account
-
You own this Mets jersey: horrific poorly fonted “Glavin” https://t.co/EcP3vxoVxyBlogger / Podcaster
-
A rooting guide for Mets fans looking to pick a team in the World Series: Rays or Dodgers? https://t.co/v4N7vYMnegTV / Radio Network
-
#OTD in 2015, Daniel Murphy homered in his fifth consecutive postseason game, tying the major league record set by Carlos Beltrán in 2004. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
With the World Series starting tonight, there’s no wrong team to root for on the field, but the Mets should clearly aim to be more like the Dodgers than the Rays once Steve Cohen takes over. https://t.co/zChU4RrhUiBlogger / Podcaster
-
It all comes down to this tonight! The 2020 #WorldSeries ! Who do you think will win the title the @Dodgers or @RaysBaseball? RT this if you are rooting for the Dodgers Like if you are rooting for the Rays!Minors
- More Mets Tweets