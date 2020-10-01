Do Not Sell My Personal Information

World Series 2020: Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (dislocated shoulder) not 100% for Game 1 vs. Rays - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 56s

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger dislocated his right shoulder celebrating his home run in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

