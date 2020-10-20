Do Not Sell My Personal Information

You own this Mets jersey: horrific poorly fonted “Glavin”

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Rob knows some off-season filler when he sees it…and is this off-season filler?  Off-season filler! @metspolice offseason filler? Bad knockoff jersey, huge awful looking Mets with drop shadow, and Mets Legend Glavin , didn’t know glavine and glavin...

