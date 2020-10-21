Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Steve Cohen approved to be Mets owner by MLB ownership committee

by: Bill Madden, Deesha Thosar

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen moved one step close to owning 95% of the Mets when MLB’s ownership committee voted 7-1 in favor him taking over the team from Fred and Jeff Wilpon, according to a source.

