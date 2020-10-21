Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Wilpons are back baby! Scott Wilpon and company to open replacement Citi Field brewery

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7s

Good news, the Wilpons are back baby! Following the announcement yesterday that Danish brewer Mikkeller has shuttered its brewery at the New York Mets’ home Citi Field, Fountain Beverage and EBBS Brewing Company will take over the 10,000 sq. ft....

