Jacob deGrom Dominant in NLCS Start

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1m

10/20/15: Jacob deGrom helped the Mets move to within one game of advancing to the World Series with his NLCS Game 3 performance. He struck out 7 batters ove...

