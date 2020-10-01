New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Dodgers Take Game One
by: Mia Perlman — Mets Merized Online 8s
Good Morning, Mets fans!The World Series kicked off on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 8-3.On Wednesday, the Dodgers and Rays will face off o
"Go after Trevor Bauer and try like hell to land him. If that fails, pivot to Marcus Stroman or Masahiro Tanaka." Breaking down how the Mets can fix their rotation in 2021 (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/5Gguk1tWOCTV / Radio Network
Can he go away please... you say it’s not about the camera but the guy is always in front of the cameraDr. Fauci may seek to 'redeem' himself with pitch at Citi Field https://t.co/QCZd2gtpEl #NY #Mets #nymetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PSLToFlushing: Steve Cohen was never convicted. The SEC went after him for years and couldn’t convict him. This feels like a constant attempt to make a story out of this approval process. I can’t wait for it to just be done.Blogger / Podcaster
I’ll be playing/dominating into my late 30’s and early 40’s. Work ethic always prevails in the end! #HDMH @HDMHApparelSauna suit Pilates reformer every single day. Body has never felt better. Shout to my pops for filming and coming to watch. Longevity longevity longevity! https://t.co/vzPpH5vUo9Player
In exchange for money for pork projectsThe current belief among MLB execs involved in Mets sale process is that Mayor deBlasio will not ultimately impede the deal.Blogger / Podcaster
