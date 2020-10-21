Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
56467094_thumbnail

Cool 1977 Mets t-shirt! Kingman! Matlack! Kranepool! Millan! Koosman!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Good ol’ Dave’s Mets Digout Dave sent this over. My eyes are poor now because I am old.  I am so old that I saw the Mets win the World Series, something most of you cannot say. I am sold old that I rooted for these players as Actual Mets.  So I made...

Tweets