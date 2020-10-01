Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56468967_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees coach emerging as manager candidate with White Sox - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Chicago White Sox fired manager Rick Renteria last week. Former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and ex-Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora have been mentioned as top candidates.

Tweets