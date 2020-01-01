Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: Will Steven Matz be a starter or a reliever in 2021?

by: Andres Chavez

The New York Mets had the worst of lucks when it comes to starting pitching in the condensed 2020 season. They lost Noah Syndergaard for the whole year and part of 2021, and pitchers such as Michael Wacha, David Peterson, Steven Matz and even Jacob...

