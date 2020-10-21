Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Extra
56469908_thumbnail

Steve Cohen Clears First Hurdle to Finalizing His Met Ownership Deal By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 48s

Steve Cohen cleared his first hurdle towards gaining MLB approval for his Met ownership deal as he was approved by MLB’s Ownership Committee. The best comparison I could make is a political […]

Tweets