Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55311017_thumbnail

Baseball, which will die with Generation X, has lowest rated World Series Game 1 ever!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I guess West Coast Los Angeles Fans don’t like 8:09pm EDT starts either. Tuesday’s 8-3 Dodgers win over the Rays drew just 9.195 million viewers on Fox per ShowBuzz Daily, making it not only the least-watched World Series Game 1 ever, but the least-wa

Tweets