Endy Chavez's catch almost didn't happen

by: Matt Monagan MLB: Mets 27s

Although the Mets eventually lost the game, Endy Chavez's 2006 NLCS Game 7 catch is remembered as one of the greatest in postseason history. There's perhaps nobody more synonymous with one play. "My name is not Endy Chavez anymore, it's Endy Catch,"...

