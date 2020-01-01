Remember that anti-Steve Cohen and pro-JLo thread from last month that was clearly paid for (and RT’ed by some random Twitch streamers). Apparently this is another one with nearly the exact same tone/use of photos. Don’t believe everything you read!

Mary Beth Gombita Barstool’s Erika Nardini @ ekanardini tokenCEO , just had a terrific podcast on how MLB, inexplicably, is about to rubber-stamp a new team owner who embodies all the #MeToo , diversity, and integrity problems that have dogged that league for years. I have thoughts. THREAD