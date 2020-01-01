New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: MLB to only use DH in American League in 2021
by: Nathan Solomon — Empire Sports Media 2m
Multiple reports indicate that the DH will be used in the American League only in the MLB in 2021. With the pandemic-shortened season, the MLB decided to use a DH in both leagues with fans approving of the decision. Now in 2021, the league will...
Tweets
-
Alex Rodriguez says he would have increased Mets' payroll to $225 million if he had purchased the team https://t.co/uV51tIosTV https://t.co/uMnoqiutmbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @King_Montana27: @STR0 & @justmike really made a timeless banger with this one 😤Player
-
Alex Rodriguez says he would have increased Mets' payroll to $225 million if he had purchased the team https://t.co/uV51tIosTVTV / Radio Network
-
RT @SNYGiants: Real ones 🙌TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @NewsdaySports: In a baseball world of openers and bullpen games and platoon-related trickery, Game 3 of the World Series should be a bit of a treat: a matchup of two bona fide starting pitchers. https://t.co/6e4hFJJSZc | @timbhealey https://t.co/PAxNCwFMPABeat Writer / Columnist
-
NINE LEFT! https://t.co/75VlEaC3jzSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets