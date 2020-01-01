Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
Report: MLB to only use DH in American League in 2021

Nathan Solomon Empire Sports Media

Multiple reports indicate that the DH will be used in the American League only in the MLB in 2021. With the pandemic-shortened season, the MLB decided to use a DH in both leagues with fans approving of the decision. Now in 2021, the league will...

