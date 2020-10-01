Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
56501762_thumbnail

Report: Designated Hitter Might Not Stick for 2021

by: Tatiana Snedeker Mets Merized Online 4m

LaVelle E. Neal of the Star-Tribune Reports that the designated hitter position will be for the AL-only for the 2021 as of now. According to Neal, the the players union and MLB would only be able

Tweets