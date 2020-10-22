New York Mets
Nearly 9 Million More People Watched World Series Game 2 than read Mets Police!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 34s
World Series Game 2: 8.950 million viewers on Fox. That’s down 25% from last year’s Nats-Astros Game 2 and down 34% from 2018’s Red Sox-Dodgers Game 2. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) October 22, 2020 Don’t worry about baseball though, the Baseball...
