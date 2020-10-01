Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB Owners Expected to Vote on Steve Cohen Next Week

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1m

According to SNY, Steve Cohen's final hurdle before officially taking the reins of the New York Mets -- a vote among MLB's other 29 owners -- could take place as early as Wednesday next week.E

