New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Catcher Robinson Chirinos
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 45s
The New York Mets received minimal production from the catcher position all season, and bringing in Robinson Chirinos at the trade deadline did nothing to change that. At 36-years old, the veteran catcher did hit 100 points better with the Mets....
Tweets
-
What do you think about the idea of Aaron Hicks on the Mets? @DougWilliamsSNY, @jonhein, @jerryblevins and @Anthony_Recker discuss the idea on BNNY:TV / Radio Network
-
Love to see it.Player
-
The Dodgers and Rays are set to play Game 3 of the World Series tonight. Check out the lineups and chat about the game here. https://t.co/pmYj8ltuLQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: An interesting debate: Ranking the greatest World Series performers ever. https://t.co/uvypuJmeHcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Highest wRC+ among 43 left-handed hitters with a min. 100 plate appearances against the shift in 2020: Michael Conforto: 156 Brandon Belt: 142 Dominic Smith: 139 #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is the most sure I have ever been about anything ever.Dodgers/Rays... 🌹 @AlyssaRose is under the weather tonight, but we do have her prediction from yesterday's show for Game 3 of the World Series. #MLB #Postseason https://t.co/KXbDrnlLRTMisc
- More Mets Tweets