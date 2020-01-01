Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
56523915_thumbnail

NSYNC Performs at Shea Stadium during 2000 World Series

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2m

10/24/00: NSYNC sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to Game 3 of the 2000 World Series between the Mets and Yankees. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for ...

Tweets