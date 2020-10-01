New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steve Cohen Anxious To See Fans At Citi Field
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 13s
According to sources, Steve Cohen is as anxious as you to see that day when fans will be allowed entry again at full capacity to ballparks in 2021. A source also said that Cohen is itching at the
Tweets
-
What do you think about the idea of Aaron Hicks on the Mets? @DougWilliamsSNY, @jonhein, @jerryblevins and @Anthony_Recker discuss the idea on BNNY:TV / Radio Network
-
Love to see it.Player
-
The Dodgers and Rays are set to play Game 3 of the World Series tonight. Check out the lineups and chat about the game here. https://t.co/pmYj8ltuLQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: An interesting debate: Ranking the greatest World Series performers ever. https://t.co/uvypuJmeHcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Highest wRC+ among 43 left-handed hitters with a min. 100 plate appearances against the shift in 2020: Michael Conforto: 156 Brandon Belt: 142 Dominic Smith: 139 #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is the most sure I have ever been about anything ever.Dodgers/Rays... 🌹 @AlyssaRose is under the weather tonight, but we do have her prediction from yesterday's show for Game 3 of the World Series. #MLB #Postseason https://t.co/KXbDrnlLRTMisc
- More Mets Tweets