Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
50365417_thumbnail

Alex Rodriguez ‘had a plan to save New York Mets’, including a payroll increase

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3s

Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees' star, and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez had a plan to acquire the New York Mets. The Wilpons, who had owned the franchise since 2002, put the team on sale and the 'J-Rod' combo was a finalist to end up with...

Tweets