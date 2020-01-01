Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
56528949_thumbnail

Mets: No Team In MLB Has Gone Longer Without A Gold Glove- Meaning?

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3m

The Mets have not had a Gold Glove winner since 2014, the longest streak in MLB. But, does this mean they are a poor fielding team?

Tweets