Mets Sign Minor League Infielder Mitchell Tolman

by: Cam Adams Mets Minors 3m

The New York Mets organization added on more talent Friday afternoon as they picked up utility man Mitchell Tolman on a minor league deal, per Michael Mayer of MMO.Tolman is coming into the Me

