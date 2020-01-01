Mets Sign Minor League Infielder Mitchell Tolman

by:
Cam Adams
—
Mets Minors
3m
The New York Mets organization added on more talent Friday afternoon as they picked up utility man Mitchell Tolman on a minor league deal, per Michael Mayer of MMO.Tolman is coming into the Me
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?