NY Mets bench might look stacked with starting talent in 2021
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
The New York Mets have several ways to handle this offseason. One strategy could include holding onto as much talent as possible and stacking their bench. ...
We could just leave the whole #Mets thing alone as far as Justin Turner is concerned. It was a long time ago. Yet, seeing Turner put his stamp on another #Dodgers postseason makes the Flushing chapter impossible to simply let fade. via @DPLennon https://t.co/HTVaGb9nWZBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PJHughes45: His potential was clear, as much as Mets fans may deny https://t.co/YF4RC0jrb3Beat Writer / Columnist
A little arts and crafts project to start this gloomy SaturdayFree Agent
This was a mistake#Mets would like to forget their handling of Justin Turner, who is one of #Dodgers all-time best postseason performers. But Turner is like pumpkin spice this time of year — he’s inescapable. https://t.co/iq8Yy5WI5bBeat Writer / Columnist
#Mets would like to forget their handling of Justin Turner, who is one of #Dodgers all-time best postseason performers. But Turner is like pumpkin spice this time of year — he’s inescapable. https://t.co/iq8Yy5WI5bBeat Writer / Columnist
