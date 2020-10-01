Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Dodgers Take 2-1 World Series Lead

by: Tatiana Snedeker Mets Merized Online 5m

Good Morning, Mets fans!The Dodgers bats came to life last night as they took the series lead 2-1, beating the Rays 6-2.Game four is going to be a matchup between Julio Urias of the Dodger

