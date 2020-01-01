Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
54730269_thumbnail

New York Mets Player Evaluations: Catcher Tomas Nido

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 56s

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido was the backup to Wilson Ramos when summer camp ended but only received 24 at-bats on the season. A bout with COVID-19 ended a strong start to his season that never received a proper finish due to lingering issues...

Tweets