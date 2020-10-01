Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Will Dellin Betances Return To The Mets Next Season?

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 39s

Following a horrendous overall performance from the bullpen in 2019, the New York Mets knew they needed to add multiple quality relievers during the offseason, which ultimately resulted in the sig

