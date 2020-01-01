Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
56538739_thumbnail

Benny Agbayani's Game Winning RBI Double

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4m

10/24/00: Benny Agbayani gave the Mets a lead they would not relinquish with this RBI double in Game 3 of the 2000 World Series. Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...

Tweets