Darryl Strawberry on baseball, Mets sale, faith & Trump - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
We caught up with Strawberry about the state of New York baseball, the election, and more.
Tweets
Randy Arozarena in the 2020 regular season: 64 at-bats, 7 homers, 11 RBIs Randy Arozarena in the 2020 postseason: 65 at-bats, 8 homers, 11 RBIs #WorldSeries #RaysBlogger / Podcaster
Mets front office once thought Justin Turner was bad influence on Matt Harvey. Contributed to their decision to cut him. He wasn’t — in fact, in his last year with team he mostly stayed in on the road and was joined by his future wife. Not the nightlife creature they thought 🤷♂️Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @DPLennon: #Mets would like to forget their handling of Justin Turner, who is one of #Dodgers all-time best postseason performers. But Turner is like pumpkin spice this time of year — he’s inescapable. https://t.co/iq8Yy5WI5bBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JordiScrubbings: @injuryexpert Mike Piazza immediately comes to mind. If he is better than Campenella. If Piazza is not the best Mets catcher, then Carter for Mets and Expos.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: ICYMI: @MBrownstein89 caught up with @Jay_HorwitzPR a couple of months ago to talk about his long tenure with the Mets. https://t.co/Ju5VJpfM2EBlogger / Podcaster
The same people who are second guessing Turner are the people who put Matt Harvey and Pete Alonso in the HOF. Let’s face it, the best talent evaluator in Queens is me and you all know this to be true.Blogger / Podcaster
