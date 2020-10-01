Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
56540927_thumbnail

Mets360 - Michael Conforto and the BABIP marks of the 2020 Mets

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4m

  By  Brian Joura  October 24, 2020 The rule of thumb for BABIP is that a “normal” one is around the .300 mark. In our last full season of 2...

Tweets