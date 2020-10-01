Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
56438081_thumbnail

World Series Game Thread: Dodgers vs Rays, 8:08 PM – Game 4

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 2m

LHP Julio Urias (4-0, 0.56) vs. LHP Ryan Yarbrough (1-0, 3.38)Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 8:08 p.m. ET | Globe Life Field | Arlington, TXWorld Series – Game 4 (Dodgers lead 2-1)TV: FOX |

Tweets