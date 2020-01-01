Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
56557723_thumbnail

New York Mets Player Evaluations: Outfielder Billy Hamilton

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 32s

Brodie Van Wagenen added to his list of questionable moves as New York Mets general manager by trading for Billy Hamilton. They traded a pitcher with a 2.60 career minor league ERA for one hit from Hamilton as he struggled to make an impact with...

Tweets