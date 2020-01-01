New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Outfielder Billy Hamilton
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 32s
Brodie Van Wagenen added to his list of questionable moves as New York Mets general manager by trading for Billy Hamilton. They traded a pitcher with a 2.60 career minor league ERA for one hit from Hamilton as he struggled to make an impact with...
Tweets
-
Dropshadow-era David Wright Mets t-shirt forced into hiding https://t.co/zx6dvMmw7DBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PGEPod_MMO: 📭🚨 THIS WEEK’S MAILBAG🚨📭 What’s a Mets postseason moment you wish we all talked about more? Could be something good/underrated - could be bad/foreshadowing. Sound off for your chance to be featured in next week’s episode!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
just watched this while reciting @TheVinScully’s call verbatim, which was immediately followed by my wife giving me the arguably the greatest eye-roll in the rich history of our 17-year relationship banner day, friends.. #LFGM 🧡💙On this date in 1986, “a little roller up along first.” https://t.co/R35VBdBewvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SimplyAJ10: Tooo many people got hate in they blood, system, soul. Like my bro @STR0 continues to push. Find ya happy place. I know it’s a pandemic and ppl lives have been altered immensely but find ya happy place amongst the madness or you’ll always be miserable https://t.co/7VKgPVgyrbPlayer
-
These aren't the flashiest names but they can certainly help the #Mets in 2021 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ZwfCCeYbK2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: With the start of the offseason right around the corner, which position should the Mets focus on improving the most?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets