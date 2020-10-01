New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Mets Should Pass on Trevor Bauer
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4m
Trevor Bauer has discovered success as a major league pitcher.So much, in fact, he'll probably win the 2020 National League Cy Young Award in a few weeks, usurping Mets right-hander Jacob deGr
Tweets
-
RT @SNYtv: You've got $2 to spend at the bodega. What are you picking up? We asked @DBetances68 - he's a honeybun kinda guy. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Ti2Ep77c6r ➡️ @GEICO https://t.co/F9J79MYXatOfficial Team Account
-
RT @BrianWright86: Often overlooked is Mookie’s tremendous plate appearance—fouling off six pitches and working the count full (with the wild pitch in between) https://t.co/EbJXRIUJ1YBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2000, Mike Piazza provided the only #Mets runs in Game 4 of the Fall Classic with his 2-run homer to left off Denny Neagle in the third. @mikepiazza31 @Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pee Wee Herman dance from Basham. #Respect #TakeFlightTV / Radio Personality
-
It’s all in here. Available at popular prices, wherever the classics are sold.@HowieRose Where were you when the ball went through Buckner’s legs? What was your response? #LGM #MetsRewindTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Xavier_Scruggs: @Metstradamus Man that’s a great question. I rate Phillips a little higher just because this is the World Series.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets