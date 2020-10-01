Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
56558477_thumbnail

Why Mets Should Pass on Trevor Bauer

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

Trevor Bauer has discovered success as a major league pitcher.So much, in fact, he'll probably win the 2020 National League Cy Young Award in a few weeks, usurping Mets right-hander Jacob deGr

Tweets