Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
56560086_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Kirby Yates, RHP

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 40s

Kirby Yates, Relief PitcherBats/Throws: Left/RightAge: 33 (Mar. 25, 1987)Traditional Stats: 6 G, 4.1 IP, 12.46 ERA, 2.54 WHIP, 8 K, 4 BB, 1 HR; 16.6 K/9, 8.3 BB/9, 2.1 HR/9, 52.1% LOBA

Tweets