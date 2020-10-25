Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
56571920_thumbnail

Open thread: Dodgers vs. Rays, World Series Game 5, 10/25/20

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

Dodgers lineup Mookie Betts - RF Corey Seager - SS Justin Turner - 3B Max Muncy - 1B Will Smith - DH Cody Bellinger - CF Chris Taylor - 2BJ oc Pederson - LF Austin Barnes - C SP: Clayton...

Tweets