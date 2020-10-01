Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Morning Briefing: Dodgers Take 3-2 World Series Lead

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 2m

Good Morning, Mets fans!On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2, in game five of the World Series to go ahead 3-2. On Tuesday, these two teams will face off in game six

