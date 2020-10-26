New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Monday Morning GM: What were they thinking with the Jeurys Familia reunion?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10s
What were the New York Mets thinking when they brought Jeurys Familia back before the 2019 season? More than two years ago, the New York Mets traded Jeurys...
Tweets
-
RT @IBWAA: HELP WANTED! We have an unanticipated vacancy for tomorrow's "Here's the Pitch." We need an IBWAA member who is available to file an article by 6PM today. The writer will be paid for their work. Topic could be the World Series or anything else baseball related. DM for info!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @IBWAA: While we're here, you should ABSOLUTELY subscribe to "Here's the Pitch." We've had amazing content every day since we launched a month ago (except Sundays). You'll read a different writer with a unique perspective on baseball in each edition. https://t.co/Zqh6IvGw8lBlogger / Podcaster
-
@metsrewind @RisingAppleBlog @Mets People may have forgotten that Mike after the season negotiated exclusively with the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
With the benefit of hindsight, we look back at the decision to reunite with Jeurys Familia #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/icKqNkvCFyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good Morning. Born Today Elio Chacón and Happy Birthday to Jaime Cerda. Dodgers beat Rays to lead WS 3-2 plus Mets Links, and Winter Baseball. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB Mets News and Breakfast Links 10/26/2020 https://t.co/q2S4X4i6vxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good Morning. Born Today Elio Chacón and Happy Birthday to Jaime Cerda and Chris Hilliard. Dodgers beat Rays to lead WS 3-2 plus Mets Links, and Winter Baseball. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB Mets News and Breakfast Links 10/26/2020 https://t.co/iNMIijERaWBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets