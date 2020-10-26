Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
56578225_thumbnail

Subway Series 20 years later: Yankees, Mets look back on the anniversary of Game 5

by: Pete Caldera and Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 3m

Twenty years ago, Mike Piazza’s long drive settled into Bernie Williams’ glove at Shea Stadium, ending a five-game World Series packed with memorable moments.

Tweets