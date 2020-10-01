New York Mets
Steven Matz Working With Phil Regan in Port St. Lucie
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 5m
According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz has been training with former Mets pitching coach and longtime organizational fixture Phil Regan in Port St. Lucie, Fl
Can you assist with a package that appears to be stuck somewhere in Germany, @DHLUSHelp?Blogger / Podcaster
propaganda disclaimers. that’s where we’re at..Beat Writer / Columnist
Area Red Sox fan to make determination on Mets sale.Mayor Bill de Blasio says it's possible he could weigh in on the Mets' sale to Steve Cohen - his law department is still researching the issue. Because the city owns the land Citi Field is on, he says the city has a role when there is an ownership change.Beat Writer / Columnist
I would expect not.@michaelgbaron Is the DeBlasio issue a serious hurdle?Blogger / Podcaster
the necessary votes were widely expected, but confirmation never hurts. hooray for Queens..Texted source about @martinonyc's report that Steve Cohen already has the owner votes and if it holds up. "Yes." #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
is breaking news we already knew actually breaking news? more at 6..Beat Writer / Columnist
