Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56589632_thumbnail

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio will have a (small) role in Steve Cohen buying the Mets - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Billionaire hedge fund manage Steve Cohen is buying the New York Mets in a deal which values the franchise at more than $2.4 billion.

Tweets