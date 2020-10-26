Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Press release: Mets claim INF Robel García | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 54m

FLUSHING, N.Y., October 26, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has claimed infielder Robel García off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. In a corresponding move, outfielder Ryan Cordell has been designated for assignment. García,...

