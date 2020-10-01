Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
56593421_thumbnail

Mets Claim Robel Garcia, Designate Ryan Cordell

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 36m

The Mets claimed power-hitting infielder Robel Garcia from the Reds and designated Ryan Cordell for assignment. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets