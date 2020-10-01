Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Claim Robel Garcia off Waivers

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 26m

Per a club announcement, the New York Mets have claimed infielder Robel Garcia off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.García, 27, spent the shortened 2020 season at the Reds' alternate site as

