Mets claim infielder Robel Garcia off waivers
by: Associated Press — ESPN 4m
The Mets claimed infielder Robel Garcia off waivers and designated outfielder Ryan Cordell for assignment.
As @Sportico reported, Jeff Wilpon held a meeting for Mets employees today, thanking them and offering some retrospective thoughts. With vote coming in a matter of days, end of era at hand.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @KenDavidoff: With the ownership change imminent, the #Mets held a goodbye Zoom call of sorts today between their employees and COO Jeff Wilpon: https://t.co/SPaCe6JSMIBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JoePantorno: Had a great time talking some #Mets ownership and hot stove stuff with Tim this evening! #LGM https://t.co/o3SpSBIVAABeat Writer / Columnist
With the ownership change imminent, the #Mets held a goodbye Zoom call of sorts today between their employees and COO Jeff Wilpon: https://t.co/SPaCe6JSMIBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @metsrewind: Nick Davis, producer and director of the forthcoming documentary about the 1986 @Mets, shares his story as a Mets fan. Listen to the full podcast here: https://t.co/KvRQDpcaZf #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/YLEVjHkcyNBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Steve Cohen’s pending purchase of the Mets likely won’t be pending much longer. What Bill de Blasio said about it today, when the owners could vote and then what happens: https://t.co/1UQ37GJ6lSBeat Writer / Columnist
