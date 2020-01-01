Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Mets claim Robel Garcia off waivers; DFA Ryan Cordell

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets made their first move of the offseason on Monday. They claimed infielder/outfielder Robel Garcia off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds had claimed him off waivers from the Chicago Cubs back in July, but he did not make any...

