The New York Mets claim Robel Garcia off waivers; DFA Ryan Cordell
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets made their first move of the offseason on Monday. They claimed infielder/outfielder Robel Garcia off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds had claimed him off waivers from the Chicago Cubs back in July, but he did not make any...
