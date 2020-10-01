Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56603423_thumbnail

First Yankees, now Dodgers: Michael Kay definitely is no fan of analytics-scripted playoff games - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 31m

New York Yankees television voice and ESPN radio host Michael Kay is no fans of analytics, especially in the playoffs.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets