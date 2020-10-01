Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

End of an era: Jeff Wilpon says goodbye to Mets with sale to Steve Cohen imminent - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 9m

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has a deal in place to buy the New York Mets. MLB owners expect to approve the transaction after the 2020 World Series.

