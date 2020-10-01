Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Jeff Wilpon Says Goodbye To New York Mets As Fans Say Good Riddance

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

According to reports, Jeff Wilpon has a Zoom call to say goodbye to New York Mets employees. Other reports confirmed he will not be seeking a role with the Steve Cohen led Mets even with his team h…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets